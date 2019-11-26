Judex Okoro, Calabar

The fight against illegal bunkering on the Nigerian waterways seems to be yielding positive results. The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Calabar, Cross River State, arrested 20 suspects and impounded 840 drums of diesel in the last two weeks.

While 13 suspects and 541 drums of illegally refined diesel were intercepted at offshore Bonny Island and were destined for Limbe in Cameroon, six suspects and 299 drums of diesel were intercepted in separate operations in Calabar. In addition, five boats were impounded in separate operations within the period.

The latest arrest followed an air surveillance of the Base’s Area of Operations using the Nigerian Air Force Eurocopter 135 Helicopter.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Commodore Vincent Okeke, said the air surveillance led to the arrest of the suspects who loaded offshore Bonny Island and were destined for Limbe while on normal routine. He added that the products, worth N112million, and the suspects were handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSDC), for prosecution:

“Between November 8 and 10, 2019, the base arrested six suspects and 299 drums of suspected illegally refined AGO together with four wooden boats at Jen’s Town around Parrot Island with market value of N47, 631, 000.00.

“However, on sighting the patrol team, two of the three crew members jumped into the water and escaped. Efforts to apprehend the escapee suspects are on-going.

“Similarly, at about 1330hrs on the same day, following a tip-off, the Commander NNS Victory, Commodore Vincent Okeke, personally conducted a raid and arrested three wooden boats used to convey some drums of products at the adjoining creeks of Jebbs Town in Calabar South.

“Also, a large number of drums laden with suspected AGO were found floating on the water around the boats within the same period. Consequently, the area was cordoned to enable the evacuation of the drums. Four suspects were arrested in the process.

“On completion of the evacuation and transfer to the base, a total of 224 drums of suspected illegally refined AGO were recorded. As it is, our investigation has not been able to link the four suspects to the crime.

“During a subsequent raid at the area on the same day, about eight drums of the same product which had drum markings were seen in the house of one Eyo.

“For the recent seizures, the total market value is about N65,706,000. The days of smugglers in the nation’s waterways are numbered as the inter service cooperation between the Navy and sister agencies is greater.

“This exercise presents yet another opportunity to reiterate to smugglers that the NNS VICTORY remains resolute in enforcing the mandate of the Chief of Naval Staff to rid Nigeria’s maritime domain of all vices. The resolve is now greater with the existing inter service cooperation between the base and the 305 Special Mobility Group of the Nigerian Air Force as exemplified by the provision of the EC 305 Helicopter for air patrol.

“With the combined intelligence of the air patrol operations and the maritime domain awareness facilities of the Nigerian Navy, the days of smugglers and pirates within the NNS VICTORY area of operations are numbered.”