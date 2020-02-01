Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Forward Operational Base of the Nigerian Navy in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has arrested three ex-militants for alleged murder and kidnapping, while 33 others were declared wanted.

The suspects including one Bamitale Iwatan said to be a leader of a militant group in the Niger/Delta region are being wanted for kidnapping and alleged murder of four Naval officers.

Iwatan who hails from Igbokoda, allegedly masterminded the abduction of a foreigner Mr Ambika at Agge, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Navy in a statement linked the killings in Igbokoda and its environs to the two groups allegedly controlled by the wanted gang leader and his men.

The Navy also claimed the rifles of the Naval personnel and a cache of ammunition are still in possession of the wanted suspects.

The wanted gangster is described as an ex-militant who claimed to have repented during the amnesty programme of the Ondo State government.

Those already arrested and handed over to the Directorate of State Security (DSS), for further investigations are Odun Ogunse a.k.a. Akaba, Adeojo Sunday a.k.a. Gatuso and Edema ThankGod a.k.a. Adone.

The list of the wanted suspects include: Tale Iwatan Mayowa Iletuwa a.k.a Commander, Akinwumi Ebifemi a.k.a. Espanyol, Ayanfe Ogundeji a.k.a. Flatter Boy, Itunu Obiade a.k.a. 36 kiniun, Mayowa Omowumi Kofuja a.k.a. Kolabo, Bamigbe Ogunyemi, Soji Eweyiju, Ayeni Iwaeni, Enikuemehin Seun Abraham, Junior Samuel Ilara, Akin Oyetakin, Femi Balogun, Tolu, Lawrence, Wale Ogunfuyi, Ayeni Mathias, Friday Iji and Bode Enikuemehin.

Others are: Samuel Satimehin a.k.a. Sam J, Neri Taiwo, Tobi Ikudehinbu, Doctor Odunsola, Solomon Joseph a.k.a. Kingsolo, Olu Ebijimi, Agidiogun Bobo, Monday Ikuemehinlo a.k.a. Egberi, Eniola a.k.a. Omo Iya, Gbenro, Aji and Wonke, Chinedu.