Judex Okoro, Calabar

Nigerian Navy’s fight against smuggling activities on the waterways has continued unabated as the command arrested five suspects and impounded four boats.

The Navy also impounded 692 bags of foreign rice and 181 drums of petrol (PMS).

The suspects, who were arrested in two separate locations around Fairway Buoy and Tom Shot Island, include Clement Okon Chali, Michael Ita Effiong, Felix Sunday, Aniefiok Effiong and Sunday Etim Bassey.

Speaking while handing over the suspects and goods to the Operation Swift Response’s team leader, Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, valued the goods at N75,321,250.00.

He said the suspected foreign parboiled rice were loaded from Wovia and destined for Oron in Akwa Ibom before the arrest.

“On Sunday, January 19, 2020, NNS VICTORY patrol team arrested five suspects and four medium-sized wooden boats around Calabar Fairway Buoy and Tom Shot Island.

“Two of the boats were laden with bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from Cameroon while the remaining two were laden with drums of PMS.

“The boats and five crew members were escorted to the base and 692 bags of different foreign rice brands and 181 drums of PMS were recovered,” he said.