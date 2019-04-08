The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, says it has arrested eight suspects and seized 501 drums of illegal Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) worth about N35 million.

The Acting Commanding Officer, Captain Reginald Adoki, parading the suspects in Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) on Monday, said the product in the boat contained illegal AGO.

Adoki said the suspected illegal bunkerers were caught based on intelligence report in the early hours of Friday, April 5.

“The boat is suspected to be carrying illegally refined AGO (diesel). The 501 drums which gives you about 150,000 litres of AGO with estimated market value of about N25 to N35 million,” he said.

He explained that the Nigerian Navy intercepted the suspects converging the boat load of AGO brought in from Oyorokoto in Rivers, along the Calabar channel leading to Oron River with three Yamaha outboard engines.