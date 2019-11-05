PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy has launched a campaign against drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractices, bullying and gang violence in all its welfare schools around the country.

The campaign Daily Sun learnt was launched as part of efforts to ensure optimal performance in the force’s welfare schools.

Flagging off the campaign, the Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas who was represented by the Director of Naval Education Commodore Isa Ahmed led the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo students on a speak out a campaign against Substance Abuse , Exam Malpractices, Bullying, and all forms of social vices.

Admiral Ibas said the Campaign seeks to sensitize the students on the dangers of these social vices in other to ensure the wellbeing, and future prosperity of the students and indeed the nation at large.

The Navy Chief further stated that the Nigerian Navy would continue to emplace measures aimed at sensitizing students of the Nigerian Navy welfare Schools in order to shun Exam Malpractices and Substance Abuse. He called on the students to join hands so that together these social vices could be eliminated.

Also in his capacity as the Director of Naval Education, Commodore Ahmed said the directorate will not tolerate these vices in its schools, warning that students who are caught in gang violence and other vices will be expelled.

He urged the students to say no to bullying saying that students that are being bullied also are humans and came from homes and their parents have sent them to study and become something in the future like those who bully them.

Rather than bully and engage in other vices, Commodore Ahmed said that the students must study their books and pass their examination, noting that henceforth students who do not pass will not progress to the next class.

He advised them to ensure that they study hard, especially now, adding that, now is the time to study and lay the foundation for a good grade at the university.

He admonished the students on the dangers of substance abuse saying that it will make them have poor judgment, mental health disorder, changes in school performance, lung diseases and mental illness.

The Navy Chief urged the teachers to pay close attention to the activities of the learners in order to prevent them from joining cult groups and engaging in unacceptable practices. He advised parents to make provisions for their wards so that they would be of good behavior. He further advised parents to ensure that they constantly monitored their wards when they were on holiday.