Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has launched a campaign against drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractices, bullying and gang violence in all its welfare schools around the country.

The campaign Daily Sun learnt was launched as part of efforts to ensure optimal performance in the force’s welfare schools.

Flagging of the campaign, Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas who was represented by the Director of Naval Education Commodore Isa Ahmed led the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo students on a speak out campaign against substance abuse, exam malpractices, bullying and all forms of social vices.

Admiral Ibas said the campaign seeks to sensitise the students on the dangers of these social vices in other to ensure the wellbeing, and future prosperity of the students and indeed the nation at large.

He said Navy would continue to emplace measures aimed at sensitising students of the Nigerian Navy welfare Schools in order to shun exam malpractices and substance abuse. He called on students to join hands to tackle the social vices.