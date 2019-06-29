Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, yesterday presented letter of appointment to the new Vice Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Prof. Paul Omojo Omaji, charging him to ensure cohesion and discipline among staff and students.

The navy chief also called on the VC to maintain a zero tolerance for immorality, indiscipline, drug abuse, cultism, activism, fraternisation and other nuances. At the ceremony, Admiral Ibas said: “you are expected to ensure that integrity, competence, transparency, good order, fairness, justice, academic excellence, good ethics and other virtues enshrined as core values in the Code of Conduct and University Law are upheld”.

He said added that part of his responsibilities was to build a model institution to meet international standards capable of developing the capacity of staff and students to attain their best possible potential.