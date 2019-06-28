Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff(CNS), Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibadan, Friday presented a letter of appointment to the new Vice Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria(ADUN), Professor Paul Omojo Omaji, which a charge to ensure cohesion and discipline among staff and students.

The Navy chief also charged the new vice chancellor to maintain a zero tolerance for immorality, indiscipline, drug abuse, cultism, activism, fraternization and other nuances.

At a ceremony held to present the letter of appointment, Admiral Ibas, said “you are expected to ensure that integrity, competence, transparency, good order, fairness, justice, academic excellence, good ethics and other virtues enshrined as core values in the Code of Conduct and University Law are upheld”.

He said part of his responsibilities was to build a model institution to meet international standards capable of developing the capacity of staff and students to attain their best possible potential.

READ ALSO: Fintiri to declare free, compulsory education in Adamawa

He said that the navy has put in place basic infrastructure and Human Resources to make the university a world class institution of learning, reputabk for uninterrupted quality education, research, academic excellence and discipline.

He therefore charged the vice chancellor to “be highly resourceful in mobilizing necessary support to drive an innovative and creative process that will transform ADUN holistically”

“The future of the university therefore depends largely on how well you will administer and recourse the institution for effectiveness and productivity as the administrative and academic head”.

In is address, professor Omoji, while thanking the navy chief promised to take the university to greater heights even as he called for support and advice from all.