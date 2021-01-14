By Philip Nwosu

The Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, applauded the efforts of the troops fighting to keep the country together in all operations of the armed forces scattered around the country.

Daji, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, commended and praised the courage of the military men fighting in various operations to ensure that the country is secure.

The FOC, who spoke after commissioning projects at the NNS WEY and NNS BEECROFT, which was initiated to enhance operational well being of the force, commended the courage of troops fighting on all fronts, including the fallen heroes, as well as the personnel of other security agencies in the country.

He enjoined Rear Admiral Uduak Ibanga, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, WEY, (NNS WEY), Navy Town, Ojo and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Apapa to ensure that the inaugurated projects are well maintained. The two transit accommodation blocks were inaugurated in Navy Town, Lagos, while structures including the parade ground of NNS Beecroft, a mart, operations room, motor yard and the main gate were inaugurated at Beecroft, Apapa.

Daji said that the transit buildings should be promptly and adequately maintained to ensure that the facilities provided for the comfort of the occupants are functional at all times.