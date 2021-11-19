From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Navy has restated its commitment to combating piracy and other maritime criminalities through collaborations with international organisations.

The Navy said such partnerships have been yielding good results as seen in the significant drop in the number of piracy and incidents of maritime crime in Nigeria and Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, who represented Rear Admiral Habila Zakaria said Nigeria’s maritime domain with its enormous resources and potentials remains strategic to national security and development.

“We are also conscious that harnessing the enormous potentials of our maritime domain has been persistently challenged by a myriad of threats that have impinged on the nation’s economic wellbeing and national security. The threats include piracy and armed robbery at sea, drug and human trafficking, as well as crude oil theft and proliferation of illegal crude oil refineries.”

In 2019, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported 162 incidents worldwide, a figure lower than the 180 and 201 incidents recorded in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in conjunction with Denmark government organized a maritime security training for key Nigerian maritime law enforcement agencies put the event together to curb crimes and criminality on Nigerian waterways was held in Lagos.

