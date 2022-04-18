The Nigerian Navy, in its renewed onslaught to stem the country’s revenue loss, says it has arrested and seized about N200 million worth of petroleum products from oil thieves in oil-producing states in two weeks.

The Navy said the success was on the back of its Operation Dakatar Da Barawo (OPDDB), also known as ‘Stop the Thief’, which was launched on April 1, to put an end to oil theft and illegal refining.

Its spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said in a statement that the navy has indicated its commitment to ensuring zero-tolerance for oil theft and illegal bunkering in the south-south region.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Nigerian Navy launched Operation Dakatar Da Barawo (OPDDB) on April 1, 2022, to check increasing Crude Oil Theft (COT) and related acts of economic sabotage in the South-south geopolitical zone. In furtherance of the operation, therefore, several arrests and seizures have been recorded,” the statement reads.

“On April 5, 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder at Port-Harcourt intercepted nine huge (‘Cotonou’) wooden boats laden with an unspecified quantity of illegally refined AGO at Andoki Bille and other areas within her responsibility. Additionally, Illegal Refining Sites (IRS) with cooking pots, tanks and reservoirs were discovered in Ketoru Creek. The base also arrested two starz marine boats Doroh 1 and Doroh 2 for providing illegal escort services within the Bonny maritime area without proper approvals. Also on April 7, 2022, NNS ABA intercepted and arrested MV ROYAL DIADEM which was laden with suspected illegally refined AGO of unspecified quantity at Bonny area. The vessel was unable to provide appropriate documentation at the point of loading, hence MV Royal Diadem is presently undergoing investigation.”