Ben Dunno, Warri

In recognition of his outstanding performance in the ongoing war against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, the Navy yesterday decorated the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu with his new rank of Rear Admiral.

Dewu, who was promoted from the rank of Commodore to Rear Admiral (two-star general) in a signal recently released by the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, was decorated by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

His promotion follows the recommendation by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, who had been impressed with the performance of the Commander.

The NNS Delta Commander was rated as standing out and for his gallantry in reducing crude oil theft in the Delta territorial waters, in addition to handing arrested vessels and suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking at the occasion, the FOC, Rear Admiral Garba, urged the new officer to rededicate himself to service, while the Air Officer Commanding the Nigerian Air Force Mobility Command in Yenagoa described Rear Admiral Dewu as an asset to the Nigerian Navy.

Responding, the recipient, Rear Admiral Dewu, promised to confront the new challenges his new rank brings in defending the territorial waters of the country.

The NNS Delta Commander is reputed among the rank and file for introducing environmental friendly swamp buggies to destroy illegal refineries.

The officer, whi is the longest-serving commander at NNS Delta before his recent elevation, also exhibited astute professionalism in the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in his area of operation.