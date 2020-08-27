Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday warned criminals within the Western Naval Command areas of responsibility, as it would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with sea criminals.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command ,Rear Admiral Oladele Daji ,who spoke while flagging off Exercise Awkward ,said the Western Naval Command is resolved to get rid of all forms of criminality in its Areas of Responsibility.

He said its personnel are ready and strong enough to defend the country against external threats and also protect the maritime business from attacks by pirates.

EXERCISE AWKWARD which is the command’s bi-annual exercise is to reinforce its determination to keep naval fleet and harbour secured and safe.

Admiral Daji who was represented by the Chief of Staff Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Tanko Yakubu Pani, said the flag off of the exercise after the earlier flag off of OPERATION CALM WATERS, was in a bid to intensify maritime security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He said that OPERATION CALM WATERS have been yielding positive results with the arrest of several vessel which were alleged to have flouted Nigeria’s maritime rules and pirates which had kept the water ways unsafe.