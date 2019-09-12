Ben Dunno, Warri

The Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has intensified its ongoing war against illegal bunkering activities along the coastal region with the deployment of additional surveillance aircraft, gadgets and weapons to curb the menace.

The latest addition to the naval fleets in the region includes an helicopter, four ships and two riverine patrol gun boats to boost operational efficiency of men and officers both in aerial and land surveillance along the waterways.

Speaking at the Third Quarter Sea Exercise held yesterday at the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) jetty in Warri, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, noted that the essence of the additional fleet was to consolidate on the efforts so far achieved.

He noted that the flag off of the Third Quarter Sea Exercise, codenamed ‘Doufiyayai Kekere’, which means ‘Sea Protection’, would not only enhance professional competence of men and officers during surveillance but help in taking the battle to the criminals in their hideouts.