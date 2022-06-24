From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy said its troops engaged in Operation ”Dakatar Da Barawo” in the Niger Delta Region have confiscated illegally refined products and stolen crude oil worth N2.7 billion and arrested five suspected oil thieves in the month of June.

The Navy also said its platforms deployed for ‘Operation Dakatar Da Barawo, Calm Waters 11’ and Tripartite Joint Border Patrol have continued to sustain aggressive patrols, to curb the menace of crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the nations maritime environment.

Director Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, said several Illegal Refining Sites (IRS), metal storage tanks, wooden boats, dugout pits and ovens were destroyed between June 13 and June 19, while 80 storage tanks, 22 wooden boats, 40 ovens, two speed boats, a tanker, truck, barge and a Toyota Sienna car were recovered during the period.

He further stated that a wooden boat laden with about 60,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AG, intercepted Navy ship SOROH in Bayelsa, was destroyed alongside its contents.

The Navy spokesman, while noting that another Navy ship, VICTORY, in Cross River, intercepted and impounded three wooden boats laden with drums of suspected illegally Refined Petrol (PMS), around Ikang channel, suspected to be transported to Cameroon, said the boats and its products were taken into custody.