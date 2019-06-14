Philip Nwosu

No fewer than 2,829 weapons of various calibres seized from suspected militants in Ondo State have been destroyed by the Nigerian Navy.

The weapons which include 2,208 single barrel rifles, 189 short guns, 287 Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifles, 215 SIG rifles, 73 SMG rifles and 57 units of double barrel rifles, were dismembered, disengaged and made unusable by the Naval Ordnance Depot (NOD).

The weapons according to the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ordnance Depot, Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu, were unserviceable and were given to the Nigerian Navy for storage after they were retrieved from the suspected militants in Ondo State, under an amnesty programme.

He said that the authorisation to dispose the weapons came from the Nigerian Navy headquarters in Abuja, adding that some of the weapons were navy’s unserviceable weapons.

He said: “The destruction of the weapons will be done in two days, to ensure that the weapons are rendered unusable. The process will involve cutting of the barreling tiny pieces and finally burning the pieces weapons in dug out hole at the depot.

“It is believed that this approach will permanently deny criminals and miscreants access to the seized weapons which could pose security threats to the society.”

Speaking during the exercise, the representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Danjuma Dogonyaro, called on other service that have in their custody, unserviceable weapons to dispose them to prevent being recycled within the society.