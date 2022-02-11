The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV) on Friday disclosed that it has destroyed no fewer than six camps used by various notorious kidnap gangs in the state with various weapons recovered.

The outgone Commander, NNSV, Calabar, Commodore Chiedozie Okehie, who spoke during his handover ceremony on Friday in Calabar, said they destroyed six camps used by notorious kidnappers while rescuing victims.

Okehie who served as Commander for nine month, stated that they carried out various kinetic operations involving several clearance of sea robbers and militants.

He warned criminals in the state especially those operating on the waterways to desist from the act, adding that the Navy will deal ruthlessly with anyone perpetrating any form of criminality.

“During the period under my Command, NNSV made some modest achievements touching across the deliverables as contained in the Chief of Naval the Staff Strategic Directives.

“In this regard, NNSV as one of the Type A Operations Base played a critical role in ensuring sustained presence and ensuring credible deterrence within its designated Maritime Area of Operations.

“In addition, the Base conducted kinetic operations involving several clearance operations against sea robbers/kidnappers and militants.

“In this regard, it is worthy of note that the base destroyed 6 camps which led to the release of some kidnapped victims, recovery of weapons and other valuable items.

“Furthermore, the Base made significant efforts in curbing smuggling and illegal bunkering activities,” he said.

He further said that the NNSV patrol team arrested a wooden boat laden with 1,209 foreign bags of parboiled rice in Sept. 2021 valued at over N36.2million.

“Indeed, I consider it a rare privilege and by God’s divine favour to have had a most rewarding and successful command for all we have collectively achieved under my tenure,” he added.

On his part, the new Commander of NNSV, Commodore Ifeanyi Okpala, warned criminals especially sea robbers and kidnappers operating within the Calabar water ways and beyond to steer clear as they would be ruthlessly dealt with.

Okpala who lauded his predecessor for the standard he has put in place, urged the officers and men to support him in his quest to achieve more for the Navy.

“Every criminal operating in Cross River, both on land and our waterways must leave now or face a ruthless force as the Navy will not tolerate any form of criminality.

“Cross River is no longer a safe haven; there is no more hiding place for you, it’s high time you left the state,” he warned.

(NAN)