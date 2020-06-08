The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Nigerian Navy has distributed palliatives which includes rice, noodles, groundnut oil, face mask and sanitisers to communities in Cross River.

The Chief Staff Officer of ENC, Rear Adm. Taiye Imam, made the presentation to representatives of various communities on Monday in Calabar.

He said that the gesture was part of Navy’s efforts to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the beneficiaries.

Imam explained that the gesture was also part of the activities lined up to commemorate Navy’s 64th anniversary.

“In line with the global pandemic, the Navy recognises the fact that there are many Nigerians who are finding it difficult to survive.

“So, this is one of Navy’s initiatives to alleviate the sufferings of the most vulnerable in the communities, particularly in areas where we are operating.

“Essentially, our role as outlined in the constitution of the Federal Government is that we provide defence for the federation in the maritime area.

“We are more committed more than ever to provide security for the people to carry on with their economic activities,” he said.

He assured the host communities that the Navy will continue to remember them in its their activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the benefitting communities include Nko, Akpabuyo, Nyagasang, Atimbo, Big Qua, Atimbo and others.

Mr Alex Ekpenyong, a beneficiaries and representatives of Atimbo community, thanked the Navy for their kind gesture, adding that they would continue to support the Navy.

Mr Orok Etim-Okon, another beneficiary from Nyagasang community, said the Navy had demonstrated goodwill towards its host communities.

He added that the people of the community felt honoured to be remembered by the Navy in the area of palliatives.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding ENC, Rear Adm. David Adeniran, presented the Command’s commendation medals to naval personnel for their distinguished career service.

The FOC presented a Silver Medal to Surgeon Commander Uchenna Okeke, who is the Commander of Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Calabar for sustaining quality of healthcare in the hospital.

Adeniran also presented a Sea Man, Mohammed Mubarak, with a Gold Medal for displaying gallantry and marksmanship during an encounter with armed bandits that robbed a filling station in Calabar.

Mubarak was said to have returned fire in the defence of himself and passersby and his courage and marksmanship led to the killing of the 5-man gang and seizure of their weapons.

A Petty Officer, Inuwa Rangak, also received commendation for professional conduct as Personal Assistant to the FOC and for loyalty and prowess in handling the movement of correspondences in the secretariat.

The FOC explained that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ete Ekwe-Ibas, has always emphasised on reward for personnel that distinguish themselves in their duties.

“The Gold Medal is for personnel that distinguished themselves for bravery and gallantry, while Silver Medal is for officers that distinguish themselves in carrying out assigned task or responsibilities.

“The Bronze Medal is for any rating that exceptionally distinguish himself in service,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of one Gold Medal, Seven Silvers for officers and 15 Bronze for ratings were presented. (NAN)