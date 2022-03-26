BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Nigerian Navy said it will deal with the rating that stabbed a medical doctor in the Lekki area of Lagos, especially as it is committed to the respect and protection of law abiding citizens.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the force, it has also deployed a senior officer to empathize and confirm the condition of the medical doctor who was identified as Dr. Owen Edo-Ojo.

A statement from the Navy spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan said the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has directed that an investigation be launched into the incident to ascertain the culpability of the rating and “if found culpable will be appropriately punished in line with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to trending media reports on the alleged shooting and stabbing of a medical doctor, Dr. Owen Edo-Ojo by a drunk naval rating. The alleged incident was said to have occurred at Gbamgbala Street, Elegushi, in Lekki area, Lagos on 19 March 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the rating in question has been apprehended and detained while due investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting and stabbing of Dr Owen by the naval rating. Furthermore, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship WEY at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred paid a visit to the Edo-Ojo family on 24

“The Nigerian Navy assures the general public that the Service is not unmindful of the place of discipline, professionalism and respect of the civil populace by naval personnel in the discharge of their duties.

“Accordingly, the general public is assured of the Navy’s commitment to the respect and protection of law abiding citizens while ensuring that appropriate punishment is meted to any of its personnel that violates extant regulations and Standard Operating Procedure.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .