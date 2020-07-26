Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has commenced a 30-day Sea Maneuver geared towards flushing out sea criminals and pirates from the country’s water way.

The exercise code named: Calm Waters 2 was simultaneously flagged off in Western Naval Command, Central Command and Eastern Naval Command.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the essence of the exercise was to further the strategic directive and vision of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, which is “to develop a naval force that is well trained, organized and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional role professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigerian in ensuring her economic prosperity.”

He assured that the exercise would enhance the capacity of members of the force attached to the Western Naval Command. According to him, sea maneuvers in the past had resulted to the arrest of criminals who were handed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

He explained that eight capital ships, two helicopters and a detachment of the Nigerian Navy Special boat services would be deployed for the exercise.

“We are carrying out operations in our backwaters to ensure that those that are already at sea do not have the freedom to be terrorizing people in the backwaters,” he said.

Admiral Daji charged members of the public to join in the fight against criminality by providing adequate information to the Nigerian Navy personnel to enable them act and wipe out criminals from the country’s water ways.