The Nigerian Navy (NNS) Jubilee in Ikot Abasi has handed over 28 vehicles allegedly used by suspects for various crimes to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Commandant NNS Jubilee, Commodore Monday Unurhiere, on Thursday during the handover exercise, said the vehicles were mostly petrol tankers.

Unurhiere, who was represented by the Executive Director NNS Jubilee, Navy Capt. Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said the arrest was in line with the mandate of the Navy.

“In line with the Nigerian Navy’s mandate to combat all forms of illegalities, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Jubilee arrested several vehicles numbering 28, at different times for suspected involvement in illegalities.

“The vehicles and trucks are from suspects who fled the scene of the crime during our operations.

“By standard operating procedure, the Navy does not prosecute, that is why we either hand over suspects and items seized to either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the NSCDC for further investigation and possible prosecution,’’ he said.

Receiving the vehicles and trucks, the State Commander of NSCDC, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, commended the NNS Jubilee for its efforts and breakthroughs in tackling crime within Akwa Ibom territorial waters.

Ayinla said that NSCDC would launch a full scale investigation to unravel the owners of the vehicles with a view to prosecuting those found culpable.

“We are going to do further investigation to unravel some of the people or suspects behind these vehicles.

“When we get them, we will go to court for possible prosecution, otherwise the vehicles will be forfeited to the Federal Government,’’ Ayinla said. (NAN)