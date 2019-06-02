Philip Nwosu

Nine foreign nationals, who allegedly siphoned petroleum products from an oil pipeline at the Atlas Cove area of Lagos and were arrested by the Nigerian Navy, have been handed over to the officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The nine men, including a Nigerian, a Ghanaian and seven Beninoise were arrested at the Atlas Cove area on May 12, by operatives of the NNS BEECROFT, with over 200 jerry cans of fuel allegedly stolen from a broken pipeline at the area.

Handing over the men to officials of the NSCDC in Lagos, Captain Adewale Odejobi, the Executive Officer of the NNS BEECROFT said that the force has concluded investigations on the persons arrested, hence the decision to hand them over to the NSCDC for prosecution.

He said that the Nigerian Navy is ever focused and would continue to hunt these criminal elements.