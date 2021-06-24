Ben Dunno, Warri

Personnel of the Nigerian Naval Ship, NNS Delta in Warri, Delta state, have handed over a seized vessel, MT Miracle, to its owner, S&T Shipping Services Limited, as part of its commitment to adhering to due deligence in its operations.

MT Miracle, with number IMO 8936821, was arrested in 2019, for lack of proper documentation to be spotted at the location it was seen by the naval personnels who were on routine surveillance patrol along the Delta waterways.

The handling over caremony held on Tuesday at the Warri Naval base, was carried out in the presence of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), officials, who issued the order for the release of the vessel after it had been thoroughly investigated.

Handing over the vessel, the Executive Officer of NNS Delta, Commander Levi Deyin, disclosed that immediately after the arrest was made in 2019, the case was transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for investigation and prosecution.

According to him; “On behalf of the Nigerian Navy, I, Commander L. Deyin, handover MT Miracle to you, the shipping company of the S&T Shipping Services, this day 22nd June, being a vessel that was arrested for not having proper documentation”.

“And having handed over to the EFCC and you have proved your case that your documents are valid, the EFCC has also written to the base that the vessel should be handed over accordingly”.

“Following the directive from Navy Headquarters, I therefore stand on behalf of the Nigerian Navy to handover the vessel to you,” Deyin stated.

General Manager of S&T Shipping Services who received the vessel on the company’s behalf, Mr. Ejiroghene Ariferavwa, thanked the Navy, the EFCC and others who ensured the release of the vessel.