Philip Nwosu

Over 170 cartons of frozen turkey meat seized by men of the Nigerian Navy, attached to the Forward Operations Base (FOB) Badagry, have been handed over to officials of the Nigerian Customs for further investigation.

The Turkey which were loaded in five wooden boats were reportedly seized after the Naval operatives raided some criminal hideouts in the creeks of Badagry.

Speaking with journalists during the officials handing over of the products to officials of the Nigerian Customs Services from the Western Marine section of the service, the Commander of the FOB, Captain Tamuno Senibo, said that his men intercepted the seized items along the Badagry waterways.

Captain Senibo said that on Wednesday, June 12, at about 1am, while his men were patrolling the creeks sighted some suspected smugglers and on sighting the naval men, the criminals jumped into the waters and swam away.

He further said that, “the action of my men goes to show that the fracas which originally existed between the Military and Para-Military is now a thing of the past. The Harmonized Standard Operating Procedure (HSOP) recently launched by the President is working.