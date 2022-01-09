From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Navy has handover a seized vessel, MT TIS IV, and her 22 crew to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The vessel and the crew were arrested

on December 6, 2021, by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Soroh), Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State in the Akassa River in Brass Local Government Area.

The vessel as of the time of arrest was loaded with 700 liters of illegally-sourced crude oil worth about (N148,281.000).

Commander of NNS Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah who presided over the handover ceremony to the EFCC in Brass Local

Government Area of Bayelsa State said the investigation conducted by the Navy revealed that the vessel and her crew were complicities in economic sabotage.

“ On December 6, 2021, the Nigerian

Navy during a routine patrol within the Akassa River Channel arrested a Vessel MTS loaded with about 700,000 litres of illegally sourced oil.

A representative of the EFCC, Mr Anthony Mark, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC said the anti-graft commission would commence investigation and prosecution.