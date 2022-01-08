From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Navy has handover a seized vessel, MT TIS IV and her 22 crew member to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The vessel and her crew members were arrested on December 6 2021, by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Soroh), Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State within the Akassa River in Brass Local Government Area.

The vessel as of the time of arrest was loaded with 700 liters of illegally sourced crude oil worth about (N148,281.000).

Commander of NNS Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah who presided over the handover ceremony to the EFCC in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State said the investigation conducted by the Navy revealed that the vessel and her crew members were complicity in economic sabotage.

“ On December 6 2021, the Nigerian Navy during a routine patrol within the Akassa River Channel arrested a Vessel MT S loaded with about 700,000 litres of illegally sourced oil.

“We went on to conduct investigation on the vessel and her crew. We have established the fact that the vessel and her crew were complicity in crime that borders on economic sabotage. As a result of that we are here to officially hand over the vessel and her crew to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for them to carry out further investigation and prosecute the offenders for economic crime,” he said.

Effah in an interview said NNS Soroh would ensure in 2022 it realizes the vision of the Chief of Naval Staff in the war against crime and criminality in the waterways.

He therefore seized the opportunity to all those involve in oil theft, illegal bunkering and economic sabotage to desist as NNS Soroh would not spare any criminal element.

The representative of the EFCC, Mr Anthony Mark, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC speaking shortly after the receiving the vessel and her crew members said the ant-graft commission would commence further investigation and move to the next stage of prosecution.