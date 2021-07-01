Ben Dunno, Warri

Nigerian Navy ship NNS Delta, has released two vessels, MV SIL Aisha and MV SIL Hauwa, impounded over five years ago over alleged non-documentation and operational approval within coverage areas to its owner.

The vessels had been in custody of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) since 2018 when they were formally handed over to the anti-graft agency at the NNS Delta jetty in Warri after being arrested in 2016.

The handing over of the vessels held on Wednesday was the third in less than a month to be carried out by NNS Delta with the aim of ensuring that transparency and rule of law prevails along the Delta territorial waters.

Executive Officer, NNS Delta, Commander Levi Deyin, handed over the documents for the release of the vessels to the representative of Sagwe Intercontinental Limited, (the vessels owner) at the Navy Base jetty in Warri, Delta state.

While disclosing that handing over was carried in accordance with directive of the Naval headquarters, Abuja, he urged vessel owners operating within its coverage areas not to allow their vessels to be engaged in any operation without due approval or permission from the appropriate quarters.

According to him; ‘I, Commander L Deyin, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff and Commander NNS Delta, hereby handover these two vessels, MV SIL Aisha and MV SIL Hauwa, to its owner, the representative of Sagwe Intercontinental Limited, today, June 30, 2021″.

‘You are hereby advised and warned that subsequently any operation you want to undertake, you must obtain approval or permission before embarking on such in your best interest,’ Commander Deyin admonished.

The handing over proceedings was conducted in the presence of an official of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) who witnessed the entire process as an observer.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.