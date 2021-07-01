From Ben Dunno, Warri

Nigerian Navy ship NNS Delta on Wednesday handed over two ocean-going barges, MV SIL Aisha and MV SIL Hauwa, impounded over five years ago for allegedly encroaching into an unauthorised location along the Delta waterways to its owners.

The vessels had been in custody of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) since 2018 when they were formally handed over to the anti-graft agency at the NNS Delta Warri Base jetty after being seized in 2016 when they were sighted at restricted locations within the coverage areas of NNS Delta.

The directive for the release of the vessels which came from Naval headquarters, Abuja, saw the authority of NNS Delta handing over the vessels to the representative of Sagwe Intercontinental Limited, (the barges’ owner) in the presence of the EFCC observer.

Handing over the vessels, the Executive Officer of NNS Delta, Commander Levi Deyin, said the base carried out the exercise in total compliance with the directive from Naval headquarters.

He warned the owners of the vessels to learm from the experience and not allow their vessels to be sighted at unauthorised locations within the coverage areas of NNS Delta.

‘I, Commander L Deyin, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff and Commander NNS Delta, hereby handover these two vessels, MV SIL Aisha and MV SIL Hauwa, to its owner, the representative of Sagwe Intercontinental Limited, today, June 30, 2021,’ the commander said at the handing over ceremony.

‘You are hereby advised and warned that subsequently any operation you want to undertake, you must obtain approval or permission before embarking on such in your best interest,’ Commander Deyin admonished.

