Philip Nwosu

As the world grapples with Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Nigerian Navy has advocated the use of new technology in the field of hydrography to achieve maximum results in the effort to fight the dreaded disease and to also reduce the risk of transmission.

The President of the Nigerian Hydrographic Society, Rear Admiral Chukwuemeka Ebenezer Okafor, said the acquisition of new technologies prompted the theme for the 2020 World Hydrographic Day (WHD), which is; “Hydrography: -Enabling Autonomous Technologies.”

Okafor, who noted rapid evolution and advancement in the science of hydrography, disclosed that the International Centre for Electronic Charts had accepted and published Nigeria’s first Electronic Navigational Chart (ENC) which would improve navigation within the country’s water ways.

The electronic version of Nigeria’s Second Indigenous Navigational Chart; which is tagged NG 4401, according to the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office, is set for release soon.