Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Badagry yesterday arrested five persons including a female with over 136 30 liters jerrican containing alleged stolen premium motor spirit.

The Commanding Officer of the FOB, Navy Captain Tamuno Senibo, while parading the suspects said that the base would not tolerate the situation where criminal steal fuel from broken pipelines and transport same across the water ways .

He warned that suspected oil thieves to desist from milking the country as the force would leave no stone unturned in its pursuit to make the waters safe for maritime business to thrive.

He said the arrested suspects were being handed over to the officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further investigation and possible prosecution , adding that the handing over was in line with the standard operating procedure within the security agencies.

Senibo said the procedure allowed the Nigerian Navy to arrest and hand over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution, noting that the suspects and products were handed over to the NSCDC officials.

Assistant Superintendent Benjamin Anyebe , the officer in charge of operations of the NSCDC took the custody of the suspects .