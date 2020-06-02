Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a 40-bed isolation centre in Lagos, to assist the state in curbing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus.

The 40-bed Isolation centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, necessary to maintain patients and ensure adequate treatment for them.

Inaugurating the centre, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, said the Nigerian Navy will continue to contribute its quota to ensure that the pandemic is brought under control.

Represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, Admiral Ibas said the isolation centre would be used to isolate positive but asymptomatic persons under strict guidance of trained medical personnel, with technical support from government.

He said the building of the isolation centre came in the wake of the recognition of the fact that the centres in Lagos are overwhelmed considering the rise in the number of positive cases .

He said with the rise in the cases in Lagos, there is need for isolation centre, hence the need for the navy to open and equip a centre.