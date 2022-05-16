By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Nigerian Navy in a bid to develop the technical capacity of its engineering personnel towards ensuring the operational availability of the force’s Fleet for the protection the nation’s maritime domain, has remodelled the Naval Dockyard Apprentice School and revamped the training curriculum after a hiatus of over two decades.

The School, it was learnt, is now poised to offer training in hands on skills such as welding and fabrication, carpentry and joinery, electrical electronics engineering, as well as plumbing and pipe fittings, amongst others.

The Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dauda El- Ladan, who was the Special Guest at the inauguration of students for the school, stated that the whole world is moving towards technological development, and Nigeria is not left behind.

He said: “Nigeria have no any other place than our country, and if you look around, the whole world is in technological development, although we are not left behind”.

According to Ladan, this is why they have to give the inspiration to the younger ones to develop the spirit, work hard, open their minds and learn and understand the technology, so that they can give back for the nation to move forward.

“That is the very reason why Nigeria has invested into this facility to train and block the requisite manpower so that we can develop with America. The trainees are expected to gain hands-on, craftsmanship, fabrication work, design, some aspect of construction, electrical repair work, electronic, and assembly of technical parts maintenance, repair, etc”.

He urged the them to work hard and have a strong commitment to their studies to be able to contribute to the technological development of the country.

The Commanding Officer, Naval Dockyard School, Lagos, Captain Saidu Solomon Kumo, while explaining the criteria for admission into the school, stated that the course is structured into three parts, and members are comprised of post secondary school students who have passed their Senior Secondary School education, technical personnel that have graduated in basic or leading mechanic course, civilians recruited by the Nigerian navy, and representatives of corporate organisation.

One of the trainees, Adeleye Iretide Opeyemi, who is delighted to be part of the team, promised to give in his best at the end of the course to be able to become a competent skilled personnel that NAVY actually need. “I am highly elated to be part of the nominees for this course. I m gonna put in my best to ensure that I live up to the expectation that the high authority actually need for this course”, Opeyemi stated.

A Leading Marine Engineering Assistant (LMA), Mordi Bright, who is also part of the course, and is in the area of welding and fabrication, expressed hope of becoming a better person in terms of design and fabrication.