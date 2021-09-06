By PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo said the Nigerian Navy (NN) would continue to support the Nigerian Aquatic Federation (NAF) to develop swimming in the country.

The CNS made the remark at the closing of the 9th CNS Swimming Competition, which held, from September 1 to 4, 2021 at the National Stadium in Lagos, saying the championship was the contribution of the Nigerian Navy towards the development of swimming and discover young talents that Nigeria can nurture to grow.

Admiral Gambo, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Habila Zakaria said that it is interesting to note that Nigeria has young talents who can compete in the 50metre swimming championship.

He urged the federation to continue to mentor the young swimmers as they grow and then become senior champions in the country. He said that the Nigerian Navy would continue to partner with the Aquatic Federation and support them in their plans for the development of swimming in the country.

Babatunde Fatai-Williams, Chairman, NAF said that he was appreciative of the NN support in organising the competition for athletes to sharpen their skills for further international competitions.

