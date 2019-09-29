Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy said it will not relent in its efforts to check illegality within the country’s maritime domain and ensure that the domain is safe for lawful users to operate.

The Navy said the protection of the country’s maritime domain is part of its transformation plan which aims at achieving and sustaining effective capacity for the force to carry out her statutory roles.

The Plan, The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas said serves as a lynchpin for the overall role of the navy and fulfill the overall objective of the transformation process in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Admiral Ibas spoke at the opening of the Nigerian Navy Transformation workshop for the force in Lagos, saying that the accomplishment of these roles requires a robust force structure, adding that the Nigerian Navy Order of Battle (ORBAT) are continually regenerating to have a balanced mix capabilities necessary to meet current and emerging threats in the maritime domain.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who was represented by the Chief of Transformation if the force, Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed said he envisioned a navy that would primarily defend Nigeria’s maritime interest in line with the constitutional goals and project force, well beyond the Gulf of Guinea.