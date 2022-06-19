From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Polo Team has been presented with two Argentine horses to boost its participation in the game of Polo. The two horses donated by a Polo enthusiast, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, was presented to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, at a ceremony held at the Guards Brigade Polo Field in Abuja.

In his address at the occasion, the CNS, who commended Dani, for identifying with the Nigerian Navy Polo Team, said the donations would go a long way to spur the team become a formidable force to be reckoned with in the game of Polo in Nigeria.

The navy Chief while noting that the game of Polo was introduced in Nigeria by the the British Royal Navy in 1904, however lamented that establishment of the Nigerian Navy Polo Club is coming 40 years after that of the Nigerian Army Polo Club by the late General Hassan Usman Katsina.

He expressed joy that since the navy polo club came on board two years ago, the team has displayed courage, determination and enthusiasm as recorded during the 2021, Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference, where it made its first appearance. He also said the team defeated the Nigerian Army Polo team to clinch the trophy In the just concluded Navy Week.

“Since then the NN Polo Team has demonstrated courage, determination and enthusiasm, which were reflected in Port Harcourt Club International Polo tournament which they won as well as the TY Danjuma Trophy in Jan 2022.

“Also in Feb 2022, the team was 2nd runner-up in Lagos Polo tournament. In the just concluded Navy Week, the team defeated the Nigerian Army Polo team to clinch the trophy.

“These achievements are indications of a strong team that must be encouraged”.

Earlier in his address, Alhaji Nasiru Danu who described the Nigerian Navy Polo team as one of the fastest growing Polo team in the country, said the donations was aimed at encouraging the game of polo in the Nigerian Navy.

