The Nigerian Navy Primary School, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos State, on Wednesday graduated 121 pupils and prepared them for secondary education.

Speaking at the occasion, Admiral Superintendent, Navy Ordnance Depot, Rear Adm. Timothy Pany thanked God for making the graduation a success.

“I rejoice with the graduands on the successful completion of their primary school and nursery education.

“Everything that has a beginning must have an end, the journey that began some years ago with much turbulence has ended with them graduating.

“This end symbolically marks the introduction of the next phase of their academic pursuit,” he said.

Pany advised the graduands to continue to be disciplined, dedicated and hardworking.

“As you ascend the ladder of greatness, try to always maintain virtues of leadership through sound character, hard work and discipline.

“I also acknowledge the teachers and members of staff for their commitment and dedication in producing the graduands,” he said.

The Rear Admiral advised the students to avoid any attempt by friends to lure them into any type of misconduct that could bring shame to them and their family.

He also implored parents not to over pamper their children and allow them to do certain chores by themselves in order to avoid them being spoilt.

“It is not everything that they want that you must give them but give them only those things that they need.

“Allow them to do domestic chores, cook simple meals and wash their clothes because by so doing, you are training them for the future.

“I, once again appreciate and congratulate the parents and guidance of the pupils who through their moral and financial support assisted in grooming the graduands to the highest standards,” Pany said.

The school’s Head Teacher, Lt. Augusta Aku appreciated the commitment, dedication and selflessness of the staff of the school particularly the teachers.

Aku said that without the teachers scholastic commitment to handwork, the school would not receive such high patronage from parents.

“I am excited and most honoured to be graduating a set of amazing, intelligent and smart pupils of Nigerian Navy School, Ojo.

“These pupils are the future leaders, captain of industries, managers, entrepreneurs, officers and executives that will spear-head the development and progress of this great nation.

“I, therefore, count it all joy to be a part of this moulding stage of these great personalities,” she said.

Aku said that she was optimistic and confident that the graduands would do very well as they move on to secondary school and other endeavours.

She advised the graduating students to know God, uphold the path of intellectual excellence, be disciplined, loyal, obedient and humble at all times.

In his remark, the Head Boy of the school, Master Kenneth Hampo promised to be a good ambassador of the great school just as his predecessors were.

“Wherever we go, we shall exhibit discipline, positive moral values and academic excellence to show forth the qualities you have impacted upon us.

“Your hardwork in moulding us into useful members of the society shall never be in vain,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 146 nursery pupils also graduated to primary school. (NAN)

