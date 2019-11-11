The Nigerian Navy Board has also approved the promotion of 140 senior officers to the ranks of Rear Admirals, Commodores and Captains .

The navy board on Saturday, said, 17 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 32 Captains to Commodores, 65 Lieutenant Commanders to the rank of Commander while 26 Commanders were promoted to Captains.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are: Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai, Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The newly promoted Commodores are, Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji, and Mohammed Dahiru,

Others are ,Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.