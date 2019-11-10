Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Board has approved the promotion of 140 senior officers to ranks of Rear Admirals, Commodores and Captains .

The navy board on Saturday, had 17 Commodores promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 32 Captains to Commodores, 65 Lieutenant Commanders to the rank of Commander and 26 Commanders promoted Captains.

The newly-promoted Rear Admirals includes Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke, Yakubu Wambai, Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.

The newly-promoted Commodores are Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe.

A statement by the Director, Naval Information said: “The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly-promoted officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.”