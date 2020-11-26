By Molly kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has approved the promotion of 203 officers to their next new rank.

Director Naval Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, who made this known in a statement said 122 Lieutenant Commanders were promoted to the rank of Commander, 38 Commanders to Captain, 24 Captains to Commodore and 19 Commodores promoted Rear Admiral.

He listed the newly promoted Rear Admirals to include Akano Adesope, Kennedy Egbuchulam, Nnamdi Muogilim, Aminu Hassan, Uduak Ibanga, Bamidele Oluwagbamila, Zakariyyah Muhammad, Ibrahim Shettima, Idi Abbas, Mohammed Abdullahi, Istifanus Albara, Samson Bura, Olusola Oluwagbire, Mustapha Hassan, Patrick Nwatu, Habila Zakaria, Sulaiman El-Ladan, Baratuaipri Iyalla and Kohath Levi.

The Navy Board on Wednesday 25 November 2020 approved the promotions of 203 naval officers to various senior ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.