Ben Dunno, Warri

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has assured stakeholders in the nation’s downstream sector of the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the safety of the maritime space in enhancing economic growth.

Reaffirming this commitment at the ground opening ceremony of Opeans Training Centre in Opete community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, at the weekend, the naval boss disclosed willingness to partner positive-minded individuals and corporate bodies in achieving the goal

Speaking in an address delivered on his behalf by the Commanding Officer (CO) Escravos River, Warri South West Council area, Navy Captain Shehu Tasiu, the CNS commended the management of Opeans Training Centre for their remarkable contribution to ensuring safety of oil workers’ lives over the years.

According to him, “I am delighted to felicitate with you on this great achievement of establishing another training centre in Warri. I congratulate the leadership, management and staff of OPEANS for attaining this remarkable feat.

“Looking at the vision of the company which is to be a world-class provider of efficient and quality safety training service and management in oil and gas, maritime, transport and other occupational health sector that meet international standards.

“I believe that expanding your facilities and capacity is not negotiable. Therefore, the establishment of this training centre is a step in the right direction.”

Admiral Ibok further said: “Next is to provide the best possible training which I am glad to note that, is the mission of Opeans and what Opeans is known for. With this cocktail of clear vision and quality training, I have no doubt that you would be a world-class training provider.

“I am happy to note that OPEANS which started her first business over three decades ago with Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited has extended its services to other oil and gas producing and servicing companies as well as other maritime agencies including the Nigerian Navy.”

The CNS noted that “it is also gratifying to commend the impressive results of the training given to the personnel of the Nigerian Navy. I am sure the result is not different with other organisations.

“Let me assure OPEANS Nig Ltd that the Nigerian Navy will always support your ideals of shaping the maritime work environment by making people work safer in the performance of their duties,” he stated.