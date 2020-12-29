By Philip Nwosu

Operatives of Nigerian Navy attached to THE NNS BEECROFT’s Forward Operations Base in TARKWA BAY in Lagos have averted what could have been a major sea disaster for passengers of an Outboard Engines Boat along the Tarkwa Bay axis.

Witnesses say the boat capsized yesterday evening with no fewer than 12 passengers.

A statement from Western Naval Command in Lagos said the incident occurred on December 27, 2020, and that the boats capsized due to heavy wave caused by another boat transiting the same area at about 8:10pm.

The heavy wave, according spokesman of the Navy in Lagos Commmader Thomas Otuji, upturned the boat and emptied the passengers, who were seeking help, inside the Lagos Lagoon.

He said: “The Nigerian Navy whose men were at the vicinity on routine patrols immediately deployed to the scene for search and rescue operations. All passengers onboard the ill fated boat were rescued alive and conveyed to the Naval Medical Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island Lagos for immediate medical care.

“Once again, boat operators and passengers are strongly advised to adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip. Relevant unions and associations are further advised to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members for passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers. Additionally, boat drivers should be subjected to regular and mandatory training and medical checks.”