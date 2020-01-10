Steve Agbota

The Navy has confirmed the rescued of the three expatriates recently recently abducted by gunmen on-board MV AMBIKA, off Ramos River, Agge community in Bayelsa.

The abductees included an Indian, Varonray Anandan, 29 and two Russians, Roman Dmitriev, 34 and Mikhail Finenko, 31.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba indicated this at a news briefing yesterday in Warri.

Garba, who was flanked by Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DELTA and other top military personnel said the victims were kidnapped on January 2.

According to the FOC, the victims were rescued on January 7 by a combined team of the Nigerian Navy: Central Naval Command and the land and air components of the “Operation Delta Safe.”

On January 2, some suspected sea robbers attacked a Sterling Global Oil vessel, MV AMBIKA about 3.2 Nautical Mile off Ramos River entrance.

“A gun battle ensued leading to the death of four naval ratings and some of the assailants while other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“During the incident, the assailants abducted three crew members of the MV AMBIKA comprising one Indian and two Russians and moved them to undisclosed location in the creek,” he said.

He said the Central Naval Command in conjunction with the land and air components of the Operation Delta Safe immediately embarked on a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Said he: “Following intelligence report on the activities of the group to relocate the victims to Ondo state, the military units across the Niger Delta were placed on red alert. At about 22:30 on Jan. 7 intelligence report reveals that the victims had been moved to Awoye in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo

“Accordingly, the personnel of the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda were alerted of the development and lay siege to the criminals and rescued the expatriates.”

The FOC hinted that one of the criminals was apprehended with his weapon and the boat that was used to convey the victims.

He said that other members of the group fled into the nearby creek with bullet injuries, saying that they were presently being hunted with the support of the community youth.

He said the rescued victims have been given medical attention by a team of doctors from the Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri.