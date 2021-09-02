The Navy Sailing Club at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Rock View Hotel, Apapa on Saturday elected a new executive to lead the body for the next one year.

Commander Tunde Giwa-Daramola (Rtd) was re-elected Club Commodore with a 98.18% vote cast just as Emmanuel Agha, a barrister, MWO Hilary Egwue (Rtd) were also re-elected as Vice Commodore and Rear Commodore 92.72% and 96.36% of votes cast respectively.

Joseph Apu, a Deputy Editor with the Sun Publishing Company was elected General Secretary with 96.36% votes; Olajide Owonubi of NIMASA was elected as Treasurer of the club with a total of 92.72% votes while Obiremi Iwuopara was elected Works Secretary.

