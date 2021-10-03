It was a busy day at the Navy Sailing Club, Ojo on Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary as the kids took to the waters to compete in the club’s traditional Independence Day/Commodore’s Boat Race which featured Canoeing, Kayak and Sailing.

In the Kayak Girls final Izilein Deborah defeated Nathaniel Christiana and Khadijat Giginya to emerge tops while Hassan Saleh outpaced Giginya Aminu and Kinigua Frederick to win the Boys category.

In the Women’s category, Kowei Vivian came tops after beating Folagbade Thankgod and Japhet Lilian.