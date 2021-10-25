By Joe Apu

The Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Ojo is set to partner with the Lagos Yacht Club to revive sailing culture in Nigeria.

Speaking at the end of the 2021 Lightning Nationals held at the Onikan waterfront of the Lagos Yacht Club recently, Commodore of the Navy Sailing Club, Citizen Tunde Giwa-Daramola noted that it is unfortunate that only the two Lagos based clubs are still in the activity of sailing in the country.

“There is a strong need for sailing culture to be revived in Nigeria and it is important that we don’t allow the culture die. Aside the Navy Sailing Club and the Lagos Yacht Club, there is no other club in the country promoting sailing today because as I speak, the Port-Harcourt Boat Club has ceased to function.

“As the foremost sailing club in Nigeria, we will work out a means of sustaining sailing in Nigeria and I am glad that the Lagos Yacht Club is in tandem with our aspirations. We have had useful discussions with the Commodore of the Club who is also keen to see this work and we will do our best to keep the tradition.”

According Giwa-Daramola, “the Vice Commodore of the Lagos Yacht Club, Laurent Couderc is excited with the idea of making sailing strong and attractive to the youths of Nigeria.”

