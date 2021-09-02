The Navy Sailing Club at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Rock View Hotel, Apapa on Saturday, 28 September, 2021 elected a new executive to lead the body for the next one year.

Commander Tunde Giwa-Daramola (Rtd) was re-elected Club Commodore with a 98.18% vote cast just as Emmanuel Agha, a barrister, MWO Hilary Egwue (Rtd) were also re-elected as Vice Commodore and Rear Commodore 92.72% and 96.36% of votes cast respectively.

Mr. Joseph Apu, a Deputy Editor with the Sun Publishing Company was elected General Secretary with 96.36% votes; Olajide Owonubi of NIMASA was elected as Treasurer of the Club with a total of 92.72% votes whileMr. Obiremi Iwuopara was elected Works Secretary.

Other members of the new executive includes Oluchukwu Chidozie with with 94.54% as the new Social Secretary, Abraham Ekiye with 96.36% as the new Sailing Secretary and Chuks Atu with 94.54% as the Provost of the Club.

The electoral committee consisted of Mr. Stephen Adudumadu, Fidelis Ehimatie and Comfort Wakili with Mr. Charles Nwanguma as the returning officer.

Akpomera Akpomera, a barrister was responsible for the swearing in of the new executive. He also was responsible for the swearing in of newly inducted members of the club who were given their certificate of membership at the venue of the AGM.

The event, which is held annually was graced by the first Club Commodore, Rear Admiral Andrew Okoja (Rtd) and Rear Admiral Goodwill Siempre Ombo (Rtd).

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.