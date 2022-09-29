By JOE APU

The Navy Sailing Club located in Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos has concluded plans for a hitch-free sailing and boat races to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day as well as the Club Commodore’s race.

According to the chairman of the planning committee, Levi Abalogu, a titled chief from the South East, no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the club witnesses an event of international standard.

“Everything is in place for the event which comes up on 1st October. The event is also the flag off of the Navy Sailing Club activities for the year 2022/2023.”

He noted that with the Navy Sailing Club fresh into a new administration that has DC Simon Mayaki (Rtd) as the new Club Commodore, members have shown great support in ensuring that the event is a success.

“We’re prepared to host the races and the athletes like always will showcase their talents. They have been in training under the supervision of our coaches.” Expected to grace the occasion are the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai as well as Commanders of various Naval units in the Lagos area.”

The chairman used the opportunity to thank club members for rallying around the committee through their financial and material contributions to making the race a reality.

Events to be competed for are age groups open water swimming, kayak (men/women) Laser and GP14 sailing among others.