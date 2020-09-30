Nigeria’s foremost sailing outfit, the Navy Sailing Club will tomorrow join the nation in celebrating her 60th independence day anniversary with an independence day/Commodore’s boat race.

The event is expected to be fun filled as arrangements are on to give the public a befitting time to relax during the holiday.

Speaking ahead of the race, Club Commodore, Navy Sailing Club, Tunde Giwa-Daramola, noted that the race is an annual event that serves as flag off of its calendar after every Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“As the bedrock of sailing sporting Nigeria, the Navy Sailing Club is committed to laying a solid foundation for the growth of water sports in Nigeria, and that’s why we don’t joke with developmental activities such as this, because both children and adults are active participants.”

Giwa-Daramola revealed that the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji, an ardent supporter of the club, will be special guest of honour alongside his principal Staff Officers.

Also expected at the event on Independence Day are Commanders of NNS Wey, Air Base, Joint Maritime, Nigeria Navy Reference Hospital, SBS, Navy Secondary School and Underwater Warfare School and members of the public.