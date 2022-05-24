From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy said its operation against illegal bunkering and crude oil theft across the country have saved the nation from lossing a whooping N15billion to economic saboteurs.

The navy also said it has recorded tremendous successes over piracy and sea robbery in the nation’s waterways and the Gulf of Guinea with the launch of operation Dakatar Barawo, saying the country has been delisted from piracy ravaged country by the International Maritime Bureau in its report of March 3,2022, because of its operations.

Chief of Policy and Plans(COPP), Rear Admiral , Seidu Garba, made this known at a media briefing to mark the 66th Anniversary, celebration of the Nigerian navy in Abuja.

Garba, while assuring that the successes so far recorded would be sustained, also said the NN has not relented in her effort at infrastructural development, personnel welfare and capacity development to support her operations.

On its operations against crude oil theft, he said 45 suspects, were arrested, 172, Illegal Refining Sites deactivated, 745 metal storage tanks, 567 ovens, 263 pits and the destruction of 50 wooden boats and 14 speedboats.

Continuing, he said “The Nigeria Navy has also performed satisfactorily in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering through operations conducted by operations bases and Forward Operating Bases. The most recent and ongoing operation in the NN is Op DAKATAR DA BARAWO (meaning “Stop the Thief” in Hausa Language) which was activated on 1 April 2022 in synergy with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited. Pertinently, within 7 weeks, the operation recorded some successes. Notably are the arrest of 45 suspects, deactivation of 172 Illegal Refining Sites (IRS), 745 metal storage tanks, 567 ovens, 263 pits including the destruction of 50 wooden boats and 14 speedboats.

“Equally, NN Patrol Teams denied oil thieves about 11,781,937 Liters of illegally refined AGO, 20,378,414 Liters (128,180 bbls) of crude oil and 367,715 Liters of DPK. Others are, about 232,000 Liters of

PMS, 830,000 Liters of Sludge and 66,000 Liters of LPFO. These products are worth over Fifteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-One Million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Four Hundred and Forty Naira (N15,761,536,440).

On activities lined up to mark the 66, Anniversary celebration, Admiral Garba, said starting from May, 26, there will be commissioning of projects in respective Navy’s commands, while Nigerian Navy new ship, NNS KADA is expected in the country on May 27 2022.

“Special Juma’ah Prayers and Inter-denominational Church Services are also programmed to hold in all naval establishments on 27 and 29 May respectively. There shall be Golf and Polo Tournaments on 28 May and 1 June respectively. Additionally, Naval Officers Wives Association Seminar and other philanthropic activities will be held in Port Harcourt area from 28 May.

From 30 – 31 May, there will be an International Maritime Conference and Regional Maritime Exercise (IMCREMEX) 2022. The Conference is scheduled to hold at the Onne Port Multi-Purpose Centre, Rivers State with the theme, “Optimising Collaboration for Maritime Security and Socio-Economic Development in Africa”. The Exercise will be flagged off at the Federal Ocean Terminal, also in Onne, Rivers State. The IMCREMEX 2022 is poised to enhance regional cooperation and boost effort towards collective security of the maritime domain.

