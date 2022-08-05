The Nigerian Navy said it is committed towards ensuring security and safety of all sea farers within Nigeria’s maritime domain, even as it rescued two Ghanaian found floating at sea.

A statement from the force said the two men who were identified to be Ghanaians were rescued by the Nigerian Navy Ship(NNS) PROSPERITY.

The statement signed by the Navy Spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan said: “Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PROSPERITY while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North East

of Dangote Quay on 2 August 2022, sighted a man floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon.

“Accordingly, the ship altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered

him. Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved. As such, the ship

proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

“Further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Takwa Bay, Lagos.

“ They went fishing on Sunday 31 July 2022 but encountered a boat mishap at about 10pm

same day. Sadly, 2 of them were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by

NNS PROSPERITY. The Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring the

security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.”